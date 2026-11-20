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The Brief Cobb County police shared new details Friday about a Thursday night shooting at a Kennesaw hotel, revealing officers initially responded to a noise complaint involving loud noise and screaming. Investigators said 69-year-old William Shuman pointed a gun at officers in the hallway of the Home2 Suites on Ring Road before an officer fired, hitting him in the hand. Shuman retreated into his room for several minutes before surrendering unarmed and was later released from the hospital into sheriff's custody.



A Cobb County police officer shot a 69-year-old man in the hand at a Kennesaw hotel Thursday night after he pointed a gun at officers investigating a noise complaint, according to police.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an independent review of the Thursday shooting at the Home2 Suites at 2975 Ring Road NW, which left 69-year-old William Shuman of Kennesaw injured, according to the agency.

Cobb County police reported that patrol officers initially responded to the hotel around 10:20 p.m. for a noise complaint after loud noise and screaming were heard coming from a room. In its preliminary timeline, however, the GBI stated Cobb County 911 received a report of a man with a gun at the hotel around 11:50 p.m.

According to Cobb County police, officers encountered the armed man in the hallway as they approached the room. He went back inside while officers kept their distance, then emerged again and presented a weapon, prompting one officer to fire.

The GBI gave a similar account of the hallway confrontation, stating that Shuman opened his room door, pointed a gun at officers and went back inside before exiting a second time and pointing a gun at them again, when one officer shot him.

Following the gunfire, Shuman retreated into his room and out of sight for several minutes before following officers' commands to come out unarmed, Cobb County police said. Officers determined he had been shot in the hand and provided first aid at the scene.

Metro Ambulance Service also treated Shuman before taking him to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the GBI and Cobb County police. After being released from the hospital, he was taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the GBI confirmed.

Both agencies confirmed no officers were injured, and Cobb County police noted no other people were hurt.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what happened between 10:20 p.m., when Cobb County police said officers responded to a noise complaint, and 11:50 p.m., when the GBI said 911 received a call about a man with a gun.

Officials also have not released the specific charges Shuman is facing, identified the officer who fired or shared what sparked the loud noise and screaming inside the hotel.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. The GBI will submit its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review. Anyone with information can call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office at 770-388-5019 or submit an anonymous tip through the GBI’s online tip form or by calling 800-597-8477.