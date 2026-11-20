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The Brief Two 15-year-old boys are facing adult murder and armed robbery charges after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in a Gainesville apartment parking lot last week. According to investigators, the deadly shooting happened after Brandon Lee Llamas and Carlos Navarrette Silvestre arranged to meet Daniel Carmona in an apartment parking lot off Paces Court for an illegal vape deal. Both teens are being held in a youth detention center as the investigation continues.



Two 15-year-old boys have been charged as adults with murder and armed robbery in last week's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Gainesville, according to police.

What we know:

Brandon Lee Llamas and Carlos Navarrette Silvestre, both 15, are charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the death of 19-year-old Daniel Carmona, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

According to investigators, Llamas and Silvestre arranged to meet Carmona on Thursday, Nov. 12, in an apartment parking lot off Paces Court for an illegal transaction involving vapes.

Carmona was shot and killed during the meetup, police said.

What they're saying:

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish thanked investigators for tracking down the suspects and pledged accountability.

"This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in the tragic loss of a young man’s life," Parrish said. "Our team has worked diligently to identify those responsible and bring this case forward. We remain committed to pursuing justice for the victim and his family while holding those responsible accountable."

Acting Hall County District Attorney Jennifer Bagwell added that her office is working closely with police as the case moves forward.

"While no arrest or prosecution can undo the loss of a life, we are committed to pursuing justice for Daniel Carmona and his family," Bagwell said. "We appreciate the investigative efforts of the Gainesville Police Department and will continue working together as this case moves through the judicial process."

What we don't know:

Police have not released the time of the shooting, specified which teen is accused of firing the fatal shot or detailed what was taken during the alleged robbery.

Authorities also have not shared when or where the two 15-year-olds were taken into custody, whether anyone else was involved or when they are scheduled to appear in court.