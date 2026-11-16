The Brief Gainesville police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle at a Paces Court apartment complex. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a parking lot on Thursday, finding Daniel Alvarado Carmona with an apparent gunshot wound. Carmona later died at a local hospital, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.



Gainesville police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Daniel Alvarado Carmona after officers found him unresponsive inside a vehicle on Thursday at Paces Court.

What we know:

Officers responded to Paces Court after someone reported an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Carmona inside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Emergency crews took Carmona to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any suspect information or a possible motive in the fatal shooting.

Investigators also have not said what led up to the incident in the Paces Court parking lot or shared the exact time officers arrived at the scene.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to come forward.