Fleeing driver caught after Hwy. 78 crash leaves 4-year-old critical

The Brief A Monroe Police Department chase ended in a Highway 78 crash in Loganville that critically injured a 4-year-old child. Crews airlifted the injured child to Atlanta for medical treatment while shutting down Highway 78. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the initial collision and a second related crash near Kroger.



A 4-year-old child suffered critical injuries after a fleeing driver chased by the Monroe Police Department crashed into another car on Highway 78 in Loganville, shutting down the roadway.

What we know:

The pursuit began when Monroe Police Department officers chased a vehicle into Loganville, according to Loganville Police Chief M.D. Lowry.

The Loganville Police Department was not involved in the pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle struck another car on Highway 78 at Commerce Drive, leaving a 4-year-old child with critical injuries, Lowry said.

Medical crews airlifted the child to Atlanta for treatment, according to Morris.

A second crash also occurred in front of Kroger as a result of the chase, Lowry reported.

Officers stopped the fleeing vehicle on Highway 78 near Lee Byrd Road and arrested the driver.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the arrested driver or what charges they face.

Officials also have not shared what sparked the initial Monroe Police Department pursuit.

Police have not provided an update on the 4-year-old child's condition or confirmed if anyone else was injured in the second crash near Kroger.

Georgia State Patrol troopers are currently working both incidents, and officials have not said when Highway 78 will reopen.