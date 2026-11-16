Buford resident wins $2 million on Georgia Lottery scratcher

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The Brief A Buford resident won a $2 million top prize on a 100X Merry Money scratch-off ticket purchased in Braselton. Players across Georgia also won prizes ranging from $7,500 to $198,200 in recent drawings and online games. Georgia Lottery proceeds support education programs, including HOPE scholarships and Georgia’s Pre-K.



A Buford resident won a $2 million top prize playing the Georgia Lottery’s 100X Merry Money scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at BP Food Mart, 2075 Highway 211 NW in Braselton, according to Georgia Lottery officials.

What we know:

Two other scratch-off tickets won $10,000 prizes Nov. 13. One was purchased at Safa Express, 725 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville, and the other at Exxon Travel Center, 2560 Whitesville Road in LaGrange.

A Fantasy 5 player won $198,200 in the Nov. 13 drawing with a ticket purchased at Maxi Mart, 2153 Highway 78 NW in Monroe. The ticket matched all five numbers: 6, 7, 28, 30 and 34.

A Powerball player won $50,000 in the Nov. 14 drawing after matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The ticket was purchased at The Food Mart, 990 Pine Barren Road in Pooler. The next drawing is Nov. 16, with a jackpot listed at $76 million.

Three players also won prizes through Georgia Lottery games online. A Dahlonega resident won $20,000 playing Keno! on Nov. 13; an Atlanta resident won $18,837 playing Tumbling Treasures Diggi Games on Nov. 15; and an Alpharetta player won $10,000 playing Keno! on Nov. 13.

Two more players won $7,500 each in Millionaire for Life drawings after matching four numbers and the Millionaire ball. The Nov. 13 ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 947 Loganville Highway in Bethlehem. The Nov. 14 ticket was purchased at El Cheapo, 1740 Highway 17 South in Guyton.

Georgia Lottery proceeds benefit education in the state, including the HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.