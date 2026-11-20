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The Brief Deputies arrested Damien Lewis following a Friday narcotics investigation in Loganville. Investigators seized roughly 8 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, THC products and five guns. Lewis faces multiple drug distribution charges and a firearm charge after officials received tips he sold drugs to minors.



A Loganville man faces multiple felony drug and weapon charges after deputies raided his home Friday following tips that he sold illegal narcotics to minors.

Walton County narcotics investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Towler Shoals Drive in Loganville on Friday. The raid stemmed from information that Damien Lewis had been selling illicit narcotics to minors, according to the sheriff's office.

Seized drugs and weapons

By the numbers:

During the search, investigators found approximately 8 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and five firearms. Officials also confiscated psilocybin candies, oxycodone pills and THC products in various forms.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office seized roughly 8 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, THC products, and five firearms during a narcotics raid investigating drug sales to minors at a home on Towler S Expand

Criminal charges against Lewis

What's next:

Deputies arrested Lewis and charged him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute for THC products, psilocybin mushrooms and psilocybin products, plus Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute for oxycodone.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Officials have not released Lewis' age or confirmed when he will appear in court. Investigators also did not specify the exact ages of the minors involved or if additional arrests are expected.