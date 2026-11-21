article

The Brief Leo Annaise Harvey, 34, turned himself in to the Greene County Sheriff's Office around 10 p.m. Friday, hours after authorities announced a $10,000 reward for his arrest. Harvey and 58-year-old Robert Eugene Williams both face malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft by taking charges in the death of Regina Dozetos. Deputies found Dozetos beaten and tied up inside her Lawrence Road home on Nov. 10 during a welfare check requested by her son, who said she had hired Williams to do weekend work on her property.



The second suspect wanted in the killing of a Greene County woman who was found beaten and tied up inside her home turned himself in to authorities Friday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, 34-year-old Leo Annaise Harvey of Athens turned himself in to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the GBI said. '

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office first responded to Regina Dozetos' home in the 1000 block of Lawrence Road around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 after her son requested a welfare check. Inside, deputies found Dozetos dead, and Greene County Coroner Chris Peters confirmed she had been beaten and tied up.

Harvey's surrender came just hours after the U.S. Marshals Service and the sheriff's office announced a joint $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

Authorities previously arrested a second suspect, 58-year-old Robert Eugene Williams of Cumming, on Nov. 12. Williams was booked into the Forsyth County Jail to await transfer to the Greene County Jail.

Both Harvey and Williams are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft by taking in the death of Dozetos.

Her body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

RELATED:

The backstory:

Dozetos knew Williams prior to the fatal attack because she had hired him and another worker to do jobs around her property, according to her son, Jason Pruitt.

Pruitt previously told FOX 5 that the workers had been coming down to the house every other weekend or every few weeks to stay for two days at a time, and his mother paid them $600 a day for the work. She also cooked breakfast for them, bought them food and invited them into her home.

"Then, obviously, that guy (Williams) had a problem and decided she would be an easy target because she is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds," Pruitt said. "He was wrong, he found out the hard way. The minute she saw his face, she exploded. It's not right, (she) knew you, took care of you, looked out for you. So, I'm thankful they caught him."

What they're saying:

Speaking outside the sheriff's office prior to Harvey's surrender, Pruitt remembered his mother as deeply religious, generous and his "best friend."

He noted that Dozetos had him when she was 17 years old and turned 18 a month later, meaning the two essentially grew up together.

"She would talk to everyone. She never knew a stranger, and even if you were a stranger, she would probably still talk to you," Pruitt told FOX 5 Atlanta. "You know she's very outspoken about her faith in Jesus Christ. She loved the lord and she trusted in God. She was a very giving person, loving person. I was her favorite person on this earth. I was her one and only son. She was my favorite person on earth."

"We were extremely close; she was my biggest fan," he added. "She was, you know, she was, like I say, my ride or die. She would give you the shirt off her back if you asked for it. She’d do anything she could to help you."

Pruitt said he spent significant time with his mother and is grateful he told her he loved her every day, urging others not to take their loved ones for granted.

"If you don't talk to your mom or dad, your loved ones, and tell them you love them, start doing it," he said. "Tomorrow isn't promised and the last thing you want to live with in your life is regret that you didn't say it. So I hope this brings people closer to their family."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a specific motive for the killing, detailed the exact timeline of the attack, or shared the results of Dozetos' autopsy.

Authorities also have not confirmed whether Harvey was the second worker who had previously stayed at Dozetos' home, or whether additional charges are pending against either suspect.

What you can do:

Even with both suspects in custody, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173 or the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 706-453-3336.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.