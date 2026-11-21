The Brief Scattered showers moved across metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Saturday, with rain expected to linger into Sunday morning before clearing out in the afternoon. Rainfall totals could top an inch in parts of eastern Georgia, while temperatures will briefly warm up to 71 degrees on Monday. Another wet system arrives Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, dropping temperatures into the 50s before mostly dry weather returns for the holiday afternoon.



Rainy, cloudy weather is sticking around metro Atlanta and north Georgia through Sunday morning before a brief warmup early next week and another wet system ahead of Thanksgiving.

Metro Atlanta weekend forecast

What we know:

An area of low pressure sliding north from the Georgia-Florida line brought cool, windy conditions and scattered showers across metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Saturday.

Morning rain in Greene, Morgan, Jasper and Putnam counties spread north and west throughout the day. Daytime highs reached around 62 degrees in Atlanta and 59 in Athens, Gainesville and Milledgeville, with temperatures climbing toward 70 in Dalton.

A few showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning before conditions quiet down in the afternoon. Total rainfall could exceed an inch in some spots, particularly in eastern Georgia.

What we don't know:

The exact rainfall totals for individual counties across metro Atlanta from this weekend's system is unclear.

It is also still too early to know the exact timing of Wednesday's rain, how much rain that midweek system will bring for Thanksgiving travelers, or exact daytime highs for Thanksgiving Day itself.

Thanksgiving week weather outlook

What's next:

Temperatures will rebound at the start of the workweek, climbing to a high of 71 degrees on Monday.

However, another weather system is expected to move through on Wednesday, bringing a wet day ahead of the holiday and knocking temperatures down into the 50s for Wednesday and beyond.

Forecasters expect most areas to dry out by Thanksgiving afternoon, keeping just a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for the holiday.