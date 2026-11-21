Rain lingers into Sunday in metro Atlanta ahead of wet pre-Thanksgiving system
ATLANTA - Rainy, cloudy weather is sticking around metro Atlanta and north Georgia through Sunday morning before a brief warmup early next week and another wet system ahead of Thanksgiving.
Metro Atlanta weekend forecast
What we know:
An area of low pressure sliding north from the Georgia-Florida line brought cool, windy conditions and scattered showers across metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Saturday.
Morning rain in Greene, Morgan, Jasper and Putnam counties spread north and west throughout the day. Daytime highs reached around 62 degrees in Atlanta and 59 in Athens, Gainesville and Milledgeville, with temperatures climbing toward 70 in Dalton.
A few showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning before conditions quiet down in the afternoon. Total rainfall could exceed an inch in some spots, particularly in eastern Georgia.
What we don't know:
The exact rainfall totals for individual counties across metro Atlanta from this weekend's system is unclear.
It is also still too early to know the exact timing of Wednesday's rain, how much rain that midweek system will bring for Thanksgiving travelers, or exact daytime highs for Thanksgiving Day itself.
Thanksgiving week weather outlook
What's next:
Temperatures will rebound at the start of the workweek, climbing to a high of 71 degrees on Monday.
However, another weather system is expected to move through on Wednesday, bringing a wet day ahead of the holiday and knocking temperatures down into the 50s for Wednesday and beyond.
Forecasters expect most areas to dry out by Thanksgiving afternoon, keeping just a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for the holiday.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a live broadcast weather forecast from the FOX 5 Storm Team.