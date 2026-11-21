article

The Brief No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 21 South Carolina 34-6 in Columbia on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 5. Since the Power Four conferences are eliminating their postseason title games for the expanded 24-team College Football Playoff next season, Georgia will play in, and can win, the last SEC championship game in history. Running back Nate Frazier scored two rushing touchdowns, quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for a score against the program he once committed to, and Georgia's defense held dynamic Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers without a touchdown.



No. 1 Georgia punched its ticket to Atlanta and took a step toward Southeastern Conference history Saturday night, defeating No. 21 South Carolina 34-6 to clinch a spot in the final SEC Championship Game.

Bulldogs clinch trip to Atlanta

What we know:

With the victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Bulldogs improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in SEC play, locking up a top-two finish in the conference standings without needing tiebreakers.

Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in two weeks on Saturday, Dec. 5. With the Power Four leagues giving up their conference championship games next season for the expanded 24-team College Football Playoff, a victory in Atlanta would make Georgia the final SEC championship game winner in league history, according to the Associated Press.

The win also keeps Georgia clear of a potential four-way tie at the top of the league standings alongside two-loss contenders Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, the AP reported.

Game recap

Dig deeper:

South Carolina (6-5, 4-5 SEC) struck first on a 31-yard field goal from Malik Orsan before Georgia answered with Peyton Woodring's 25-yard field goal to tie it 3-3 late in the first quarter. Orsan connected again from 32 yards out on the opening play of the second quarter to put the Gamecocks ahead 6-3, and South Carolina's defense held Georgia off the scoreboard until the final two minutes of the half.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton—who was once committed to South Carolina in 2020 before flipping to Georgia following a coaching staff shakeup, according to the AP—sparked the Bulldogs just before halftime by launching a 37-yard completion down the left sideline to Talyn Taylor to the 1-yard line. Running back Nate Frazier punched it in on the next play to give Georgia a 10-6 lead at the break.

Georgia broke the game open immediately in the third quarter. On the opening drive of the second half, Stockton hit Jaden Reddell for a 66-yard catch-and-run to the South Carolina 1-yard line, setting up Frazier's second rushing touchdown for a 17-6 advantage. The Bulldogs kept the momentum rolling by recovering an onside kick near midfield on the ensuing kickoff, and later in the quarter Sacovie White-Helton returned a punt 35 yards to the South Carolina 21 to set up a 40-yard Woodring field goal that pushed the lead to 20-6.

Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers—returning after missing last week's loss to Arkansas with an ankle injury, per the AP—drove South Carolina to the Georgia 22 late in the third quarter before safety Khalil Barnes intercepted him over the middle at the 9-yard line to end the threat.

Georgia turned that takeaway into an 11-play, 91-yard march highlighted by a 25-yard strike from Stockton to Isiah Canion and capped by Stockton's 14-yard touchdown pass to Craig Dandridge Jr. to make it 27-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs finished clinching their spot at 34-6 as the final score.

Georgia's defense harassed Sellers throughout the night, keeping South Carolina out of the end zone after the opening two field goals and recording three sacks behind Justin Williams, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Chris Cole and Barnes.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Before heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5, Georgia returns home to Sanford Stadium next Saturday to close out the regular season against in-state rival Georgia Tech.