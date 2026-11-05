How historic Cobb County vote flipped school board, commission control

The Brief Democrats gained control of the Cobb County School Board and captured a commission supermajority following Tuesday’s election. Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid cited record voter turnout and outlined immediate county priorities focused on housing accessibility and local transit. Newly elected Democratic Commissioner Kevin Redsom is preparing to take his seat on the board when he is sworn in this January



Democrats flipped control of the Cobb County School Board and captured a commission supermajority Tuesday as surging voter turnout reshaped county governance.

Cobb County election sweep

What we know:

Democratic candidates swept into major leadership roles across Cobb County during Tuesday’s vote. The party officially flipped the Cobb County School Board to Democratic control and expanded its hold on the Cobb County Commission to a 4-1 supermajority.

Kevin Redsom won his bid for the commission as the new Democratic member. Redsom will be sworn in to his seat in January.

Historic county governance shifts

The backstory:

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid made history as the first African American and first female commission chair in the county. When Cupid first ran for office in 2012, she won election as the lone Democrat on the board.

Following Tuesday’s outcome, Cupid will now lead a commission comprising four Democrats and one Republican.

Record Cobb voter participation

By the numbers:

Voter participation across the county surged well past previous midterm levels. According to Cupid, 25,000 more voters cast ballots Tuesday than during the 2022 midterms.

Cupid characterized the decisive democratic sweep as a record-breaking performance at the polls.

Chairwoman outlines community agenda

What they're saying:

Cupid said the results reflect a clear public desire for political change and representation.

"Just thrilled," Cupid said. "It has been a long time coming to see this shift in momentum for people of the Democratic Party here across the state."

She noted that voters demanded proactive leadership during a period of community unease.

"They sent a very clear message that they want to see a change and they want to have a hand on who is leading them," Cupid said. "There is a tension in the air where people just want leaders that are mindful of them as people and I think we are doing a reset a recalibration."

Cupid emphasized that addressing daily living challenges remains the top mission for county leaders.

"Housing accountability can't be a bad word," Cupid said. "The accessibility of housing has been tough for everyone. We also had transit become a more acute issue in our county. There maybe some things we can do to strengthen transit here in the county."

Unconfirmed policy implementation details

What we don't know:

Commission leaders have not yet detailed specific legislative packages or funding mechanisms for county transit expansions. Officials have also not released a formal timeline outlining upcoming housing accountability proposals.