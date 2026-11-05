8 arrested in connection with south Georgia deadly mass shooting; 2 wanted

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The Brief The GBI and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office charged eight additional people with felony murder and gang charges in the Oct. 4 Vienna block party mass shooting. Eight suspects are in custody, and authorities are warning the public that two wanted suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Officials confirmed 44 total people were injured in the gunfire and resulting panic, with 28 people sustaining gunshot wounds, including two who died.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said that a total of eight people are in custody in connection with the deadly Oct. 4 homecoming block party mass shooting in Vienna.

What we know:

Authorities announced Thursday that five more people were arrested on felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, participation in criminal street gang and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges. The GBI upgraded the charges against a detained 17-year-old to murder and several other charges.

Latravis Keonta Bentley, 19, of Vienna, booked into the Houston County Jail.

Ty’Darrious Ty’Jai Dawson, 19, of Cordele, booked into the Dooly County Jail.

Devontre Jaquon Holton, 23, of Cordele, booked into the Crisp County Jail.

Demari Jaheem Nixon, 23, of Cordele, booked into the Crisp County Jail.

Kahdarious Kayvon Ray, 17, of Vienna, booked into the Dooly County Jail. Ray had previously been arrested on Oct. 9 on initial juvenile handgun and gang charges.

Keontae Towns, 16, of Cordele, charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, gang activity, and possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

The GBI previously arrested two other men on Oct. 14, Kelcey Smith, 36, and Johntavirous Robinson, 40, both of Cordele, on gang activity, felon firearm possession and evidence tampering charges.

Authorities are actively searching for Brexton Esamuel Gaston, 19, of Cordele, and Vanravious Rashad Williams, 34, of Perry, who both face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and gang activity.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an unpermitted neighborhood homecoming gathering where more than 1,000 people were gathered near West Palm and the Dooly County Recreation Department gym. Around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 4, gunfire erupted from the 900 block of Pine Street.

GBI investigators confirmed 44 people were injured. Twenty-eight victims were shot, including 21-year-old Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson of Cordele and 23-year-old Macaleb Malik Jackson of Hawkinsville, who died at the scene.

Sixteen other victims were hurt in the chaotic stampede and traffic crashes as crowds tried to flee.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific motive or identified which suspect fired the fatal shots.

Investigators have not disclosed where Gaston and Williams were last seen.

Officials have not confirmed whether any recovered weapons match the evidence collected at the scene.

What you can do:

Officials warn the public not to approach Brexton Gaston or Vanravious Williams. Anyone who spots them should move to safety and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with photos, video, or tips is urged to call the GBI Perry Regional Investigative Office at 478-987-4545, submit an anonymous tip by phone at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report online through the GBI tip portal, or use the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.