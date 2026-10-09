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Vienna deadly mass shooting: 17-year-old arrested in connection with case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published October 9, 2026 7:43 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 7:43 PM EDT

The Brief

    • State agents and local deputies arrested 17-year-old Khadarius "KD" Ray in connection with a Sunday homecoming shooting in Vienna that killed two and injured 35.
    • Ray faces charges of underage firearm possession and participating in criminal street gang activity.
    • Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, which broke out across a four-block span during an unpermitted block party.

VIENNA, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a late-night homecoming block party shooting in Vienna that left two men dead and 35 other people injured.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office arrested Khadarius "KD" Ray, 17, of Dooly County. 

Ray was charged with one count of possession of a handgun under the age of 18 and one count of participating in criminal street gang activity.

ORIGINAL STORY: Georgia mass shooting: 2 dead, 35 wounded, no arrests

More than 1,000 people had gathered near West Palm and the Dooly County Recreation Department gym for an unpermitted homecoming block party when gunfire erupted around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday. 

Police said shots were fired across a four-block span while deputies were stationed nearby managing traffic. 

Two men, 21-year-old Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson of Cordele and 23-year-old Macaleb Malik Jackson of Hawkinsville, were killed in the shooting. Authorities said 35 other victims, ranging in age from 14 to 51, suffered injuries from gunfire or were struck by vehicles as crowds fled the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified whether Ray is suspected of firing the shots that killed the two victims. It's unclear how many shooters opened fire. However, the GBI did state that additional arrests are expected. 

Police have also not released details regarding a motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the block party is urged to contact the GBI Perry office at 478-987-4545 or the tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official news releases provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.

GeorgiaMass ShootingsCrime and Public SafetyNews