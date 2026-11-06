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The Brief Bear Hollow Zoo euthanized beloved 16-year-old black bear Yonah on Sunday after she suffered severe pneumonia complications. Caregivers and UGA Veterinary Teaching Hospital staff chose humane euthanasia after her respiratory illness worsened on Sunday evening. Wildlife officials urge community members to honor Yonah during One Health Month by properly securing outdoor food and vaccinating pets.



Bear Hollow Zoo is mourning the death of Yonah, a 16-year-old American black bear who was humanely euthanized Sunday evening following a severe battle with pneumonia.

What we know:

Animal care staff surrounded the female black bear when she died Sunday after her health deteriorated rapidly from severe pneumonia, zoo officials announced.

Yonah and her sister, Athena, both contracted respiratory illnesses in October.

Athena successfully recovered, but Yonah suffered severe complications despite round-the-clock supportive medical treatment.

The animal care team made the decision to humanely euthanize her to prevent further suffering after consulting veterinary specialists at the UGA Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The backstory:

Yonah arrived at Bear Hollow in 2010 as an orphaned cub alongside Athena.

For the past 16 years, she has become a cherished sight for generations of visitors who watched her rest in her hammock and climb trees to watch over her sister.

Zoo staff noted she leaves a lasting impression on the caregivers who raised her and the patrons who visited her over nearly two decades.

What you can do:

Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services noted November marks One Health Month, highlighting connections between human, animal and environmental well-being.

Officials urge residents to protect neighborhood wildlife by keeping food inside, leaving wild animals safe space, keeping domestic pets supervised and vaccinated, washing hands after outdoor chores, and alerting authorities about injured wildlife instead of intervening directly.

What we don't know:

Zoo officials have not disclosed the specific underlying infection that triggered the respiratory outbreak between the two bears.

Authorities also have not detailed whether other animals at the facility were exposed to the illness.