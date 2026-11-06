Emmanuelle Chriqui plays a dangerous game in 'Model Citizen'

When it comes to her latest action-thriller, Emmanuelle Chriqui says audiences better buckle up and prepare for a wild ride.

"It’s like a game within a game," teases the actress about "Model Citizen," a Warner Bros. Home Entertainment original film that’s currently available on digital and will come to DVD on November 17th.

"Model Citizen" stars Aaron Eckhart as a man struggling to regain his memories while working on an isolated farm. Everyone around him seems to know more than they’re letting on — including Chriqui’s character, who is introduced as a veterinarian.

"It was challenging only in my prep," says Chriqui of playing a character who is hiding a few secrets. "Once I understood—once I could track it—then I was really clear, and it was wonderful to be on set with Aaron, and we could build around it."

Chriqui is known for a long list of past projects, including the television hits "Entrourage" and "Superman & Lois" — and says she looks back fondly on her time in Atlanta, filming the FOX series "The Passage."

"I love Atlanta, and I’m not just saying that," she says. "I loved being there, I loved working there, I hope something else brings me back there."

To hear more of our interview with Emmanuelle Chriqui, click the video player in this article — and click here for more information on "Model Citizen."