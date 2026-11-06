Georgia AG-elect Tanya Miller pledges action on price spikes

The Brief Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller pledged to crack down on grocery price gouging and unfair utility rate hikes across Georgia. The former prosecutor highlighted multi-dollar increases by Georgia Power and vowed strict regulatory scrutiny alongside newly elected utility commissioners. Miller said she will take corporate offenders to court and take legal action against federal overreach that threatens state election laws.



Georgia Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller plans to target grocery store price gouging and unjustified utility rate increases as core priorities of her incoming administration.

What we know:

Miller, the first woman elected to the post, said the attorney general’s office must serve as a shield for working families facing steep costs.

Miller said state regulators have a duty to hold corporations accountable when prices spike without justification.

She noted previous price gouging in South Georgia following natural disasters and cited legal action in North Carolina where a retail chain posted one shelf price and charged another at checkout.

Miller pledged to direct state resources toward investigating retailers that deceive shoppers. The office holds statutory authority over anti-price gouging enforcement and consumer affairs.

By the numbers:

Recent Georgia Power rate hikes have added between $16 and $21 to monthly household bills.

Miller argued that frequent increases over short windows warrant thorough scrutiny from the Public Service Commission.

Rate hikes should not exist for sheer profit or to pass corporate mismanagement losses onto everyday ratepayers, Miller said.

Newly elected commissioners share that commitment to consumer fairness, according to Miller.

What they're saying:

Miller said she will not hesitate to challenge federal actions that compromise constitutional protections.

She referenced past controversies, declaring that officials should not demand to find 11,780 votes or harass election workers.

"I want the people to see their attorney general going to bat for them every day," Miller said, adding she hopes every Georgian can point to tangible improvements under her leadership.