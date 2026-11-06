Atlanta Police Department disputes online claims by former officer

The Brief Atlanta police push back against social media claims made by a former officer, calling them misleading and unverified. Police leaders say departmental records do not support accusations involving current members or incidents from a decade ago. Agency officials offered to provide public records to counter online misinformation and maintain community trust.



The Atlanta Police Department is forcefully disputing social media allegations posted by a former officer, calling the claims misleading, lacking context and unsupported by agency records.

What we know:

Department officials said the online claims include serious accusations against current personnel, while other posts reference events dating back more than a decade.

The agency stated that its internal documentation contradicts the former officer's posts.

Chief Darin Schierbaum and department leadership maintained that the agency takes every complaint of misconduct, discrimination or favoritism seriously.

Officials emphasized that accused personnel deserve fair treatment and thorough fact-finding rather than online speculation.

What they're saying:

Department leaders noted that while they respect free speech, public statements presented as fact require supporting evidence.

"Transparency is the strongest response to misinformation," the department said.

Officials added that the agency will make relevant records available to the public under applicable disclosure and privacy laws.

They maintained that accountability remains central to protecting public trust across Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Police officials have not released the identity of the former officer or detailed the specific incidents mentioned in the social media posts.

The department also has not disclosed whether the former employee faces disciplinary or legal action over the statements.