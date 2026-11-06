Gunfire at Dunwoody apartment complex leads to Brookhaven arrest

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The Brief Gunfire erupted early Friday morning at an apartment complex along Ashford Dunwoody Road, drawing a heavy police response. Officers found the targeted unit empty and uninjured after initial calls suggested a possible death inside. Neighboring police detained a person of interest without incident, while investigators confirmed the resident is safe.



Police swarmed a Dunwoody residential community before dawn Friday after reports of gunfire outside a building sparked fears of a fatal shooting.

What we know:

Officers arrived at Jefferson Apartments on Ashford Dunwoody Road around 4 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots.

Callers told dispatchers someone opened fire outside Building 7 and suggested a person inside an apartment might be dead.

Police conducted a welfare check inside the unit and found it empty with no victims.

Investigators located the person who lives in the apartment and confirmed they were in good health.

Officers in nearby Brookhaven later detained a suspect without incident.

That person was transferred to Dunwoody detectives for questioning, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the detained person. Dunwoody officials stated identity details will remain private until investigators file formal charges.

Police have also not revealed an alleged motive or indicated whether the shooter and the apartment resident knew one another.

What's next:

The incident remains an active criminal probe. Investigators urge anyone with tips or information to contact Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6919.