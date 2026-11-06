Son calls 911 from Holly Springs motel to confess to mom's death

The Brief Holly Springs police arrested a man after he confessed to killing his mother Thursday night. Officers found the victim's body at a separate location following the motel confession. Authorities confirmed the incident was domestic and poses no threat to the community.



Police arrested a man Thursday night after he called dispatchers from a local motel and confessed to killing his mother, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the Pine Crest Motor Lodge on Holly Springs Parkway around 10:07 p.m. Thursday regarding a reported death, police said.

Dispatchers informed responding units that caller Branden Barnes admitted to killing the victim while at the motel and provided the location of her body.

Authorities arrived at both the motel and the secondary location, taking Barnes into custody and finding his deceased mother, Dianne Jones, police said.

Investigators transported Barnes to the Holly Springs Police Department for questioning before taking him to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Holly Springs officers with crime scene processing, according to officials.

Investigators noted the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute and was not a random act of violence, adding that the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released Jones' cause of death or identified the specific address of the second location where officers discovered her body.

Officials have also not disclosed the exact criminal charges filed against Barnes as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Authorities said additional details will be made public as detectives proceed with the open inquiry.

Barnes remains held at the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting formal processing and initial court appearances.