Search for second suspect after shooting injures 2 at Atlanta apartments

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The Brief Atlanta police released surveillance video of an outstanding suspect wanted in a shootout that injured two women inside their homes on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans during the gunfire on Bent Creek Way. Officers have already arrested a 15-year-old boy in the case, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a second shooter after stray bullets pierced two southwest Atlanta apartments and struck two women inside earlier this week.

What we know:

Atlanta police released surveillance video showing a suspect wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Investigators said that person opened fire during a shootout outside the Castleton Apartments on Bent Creek Way around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman who had been shot. Police said gunfire penetrated the walls of two separate apartment units, hitting both victims while they were inside their apartments. Paramedics took both women to the hospital awake and breathing.

Surveillance footage captured suspects firing weapons outside the residential buildings before fleeing the complex. Officers detained the 15-year-old suspect at the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

Atlanta police officers investigate the scene at the Castleton Apartments along Bent Creek Way SW in southwest Atlanta after a shootout sent stray bullets tearing through walls, injuring two women inside their homes on November 5 2026 (Credit: FOX 5 Expand

Investigators previously arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the gunfire. The teen was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property, and weapons offenses before authorities transferred him to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

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What we don't know:

Police have not identified the second suspect beyond the clothing visible in the security footage.

Authorities have not released the names of the two injured women or provided an updated condition on their recovery.

In addition, investigators have not stated what triggered the initial dispute.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with details can call the tip line at 404-577-8477, submit tips online at stopcrimeatl.org, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and do not have to give a name to receive the cash reward.