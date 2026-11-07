Teen convicted of murder in deadly Monroe shooting over $1 dice bet
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old has been convicted of murder after shooting his teenage relative six times during a dispute over a $1 dice game in Monroe, prosecutors announced.
What we know:
On Oct. 26, a Walton County jury found Artis Johnson guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while under 18.
According to the Walton County District Attorney's Office, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on February 3, 2024. Johnson and 15-year-old Cordarius Early were walking with a group of friends along North Madison Avenue when the violence erupted.
Prosecutors said Johnson shot Early six times, killing him. The two teens were relatives. Investigators said the gunfire followed an earlier dispute over a dice game involving a $1 bet.
Johnson ran away from the scene, triggering a police chase, according to authorities.
Officers caught Johnson near the Windstream building on Highland Avenue. While on the run, Johnson discarded several pieces of evidence, including the murder weapon, clothing and marijuana.
What we don't know:
Officials have also not detailed the specific family relationship between Johnson and Early beyond confirming they were relatives.
What's next:
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for January 11, 2027. Johnson remains in custody awaiting sentencing.
The Source: Information in this story came from a joint statement released by the Walton County District Attorney's Office and the City of Monroe Police Department.