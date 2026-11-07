Man convicted of killing unarmed victim eating outside Morrow supermarket

The Brief A Clayton County jury convicted Albert Charles Wright of malice murder and felony murder in the 2023 shooting death of 42-year-old Fernando Barber. Prosecutors said Barber was unarmed and eating tuna and crackers in a Morrow supermarket parking lot when Wright shot him five times. Wright fled to Virginia after the shooting before police tracked him down; his sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.



A Clayton County jury has convicted a man of murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man who was eating outside a Morrow supermarket, prosecutors announced.

What we know:

On Oct. 30, a Clayton County jury found Albert Charles Wright guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two firearm charges.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of August 25, 2023.

Clayton County police officers responded to a supermarket in Morrow. Officers found 42-year-old Fernando Barber unresponsive in the middle of the parking lot.

Prosecutors said Barber was unarmed, eating tuna and crackers when he was shot five times.

Detectives reviewed supermarket surveillance footage and identified Wright, then 18 years old, as the shooter.

Investigators learned Wright ran away to Virginia following the deadly shooting. Authorities tracked Wright down in Virginia, where a Clayton County police detective interviewed him. Officials then extradited Wright back to Clayton County.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or stated whether Wright and Barber knew each other.

What's next:

A judge will sentence Wright on Nov. 17. Wright remains in custody awaiting sentencing.