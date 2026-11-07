Man convicted of killing unarmed victim eating outside Morrow supermarket
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County jury has convicted a man of murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man who was eating outside a Morrow supermarket, prosecutors announced.
What we know:
On Oct. 30, a Clayton County jury found Albert Charles Wright guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two firearm charges.
According to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of August 25, 2023.
Clayton County police officers responded to a supermarket in Morrow. Officers found 42-year-old Fernando Barber unresponsive in the middle of the parking lot.
Prosecutors said Barber was unarmed, eating tuna and crackers when he was shot five times.
Detectives reviewed supermarket surveillance footage and identified Wright, then 18 years old, as the shooter.
Investigators learned Wright ran away to Virginia following the deadly shooting. Authorities tracked Wright down in Virginia, where a Clayton County police detective interviewed him. Officials then extradited Wright back to Clayton County.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or stated whether Wright and Barber knew each other.
What's next:
A judge will sentence Wright on Nov. 17. Wright remains in custody awaiting sentencing.
The Source: Information in this story came from a news release issued by Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley.