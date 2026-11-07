Stockton accounts for 5 TDs as Georgia rolls past Ole Miss 42-7

article

The Brief Georgia routed Ole Miss 42-7 behind quarterback Gunner Stockton, who accounted for five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). Wide receiver Talyn Taylor caught three touchdown passes, including explosive scoring plays of 58 and 65 yards. The Bulldogs' defense forced two turnovers, notched multiple sacks, and held the Rebels scoreless until early in the fourth quarter.



Gunner Stockton accounted for five total touchdowns and receiver Talyn Taylor hauled in three scoring grabs as Georgia dismantled Ole Miss in a 42-7 blowout.

What we know:

Georgia set the tone on its opening possession, needing just seven plays to cover 72 yards after running back Nate Frazier broke free for a 46-yard run. Craig Dandridge Jr. capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown plunge to give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.

Stockton then broke the game open through the air. Late in the first quarter, he hit Taylor on a 58-yard strike to double the lead. Early in the second quarter, Stockton found Ethan Barbour on a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0. Stockton added a 15-yard touchdown scramble of his own with 2:42 left in the first half to send Georgia into the locker room up 28-0.

Georgia's defense stifled the Rebels throughout the afternoon. Late in the second quarter, safety KJ Bolden picked off Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and returned it 26 yards. In the third quarter, defensive back Rasean Dinkins strip-sacked Chambliss and returned the loose ball 17 yards to the Ole Miss 22-yard line. Five plays later, Stockton connected with Taylor on a 6-yard touchdown to extend the margin to 35-0.

Ole Miss finally snapped the shutout early in the fourth quarter when Shekai Mills-Knight scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to cap a 16-play, 75-yard drive.

Georgia answered three plays later. Stockton launched a deep pass down the left sideline to Taylor, who took it 65 yards for his third touchdown of the contest. The Bulldogs leaned on running back Bo Walker to chew up the final six minutes before backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi kneeled out the 42-7 victory.

What's next:

Georgia returns home to host Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 14. Kickoff time for the sold-out matchup at Sanford Stadium has not yet been announced.