Roswell man killed in Gwinnett plane crash remembered as a man of faith

The Brief Eric Stephens, 57, died after a plane crashed near Gwinnett County Airport on Tuesday evening. The pilot of the plane declared an emergency and reported engine trouble before the plane went down. Stephens started a Roswell technology company and was a devoted leader at his church.



The congregation of Roswell United Methodist Church is in mourning after a plane crash killed 57-year-old Eric Stephens on Tuesday evening,

"Eric always saw the best in people and was always trying to help people experience their best," said Rev. Derek Porter, lead pastor at Roswell United Methodist Church. "He just had a profound love of Christ, a profound love of the church."

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First responders pulled Stephens and another man they have identified as Peter Magnuson from the crash site near Gwinnett County Hospital.

Stephens later died at the hospital.

Magnuson was the sole survivor.

What we know:

Emergency personnel rushed to the intersection of Winder Highway and Bacchus Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

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Authorities said Stephens was in a Velocity 173 F-G aircraft when it crashed one mile southeast of Gwinnett County Airport.

Timeline:

Flight records show the aircraft was airborne for about 90 minutes before going down. The pilot reported engine trouble and attempted an emergency landing.

It is unclear which man was piloting the aircraft.

The flight departed from Briscoe Field earlier Tuesday evening, remaining airborne for approximately 90 minutes, according to flight records.

"Are you declaring an emergency?" the air traffic controller asked the pilot, who said he was having engine trouble.

"Yes, I’m declaring an emergency," the pilot responded.

The pilot reported engine trouble and attempted an emergency landing before crashing in the woods, investigators said.

Parishioners prayed at the church Wednesday evening after receiving word of the death.

"We hope people will know that even though we are heartbroken that Eric‘s not with us, we know where he is," Rev. Porter said. "We know that he’s with the Lord right now."

The backstory:

Porter said Stephens grew up the son of a pastor who devoted his life to spreading the word. He leaves behind his wife, Cammie, and two daughters.

Stephens served the church as a mentor in the men’s ministry, sang in their choir, and started a technology company called zPaper, based in Roswell.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder, Eric Stephens, Ph.D. Eric built zPaper over 20 years and was a mentor and friend to everyone here," wrote the company's COO Ken Schumacher in a statement. "We will carry his vision forward until patients everywhere are empowered to take control of their Health Journey through better digital document tools. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected. Questions about the accident should be referred to the investigating authorities."

Rev. Porter described Stephens as an intense and passionate person.

"He had this unbelievable, uncanny bandwidth of way to get things done, and to focus, and to build," said Porter.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided an update on Magnuson's condition.

Officials have also not determined what specific mechanical failure triggered the fatal engine trouble.

What's next:

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Porter says a good place to donate in Stephens' honor is the church's choir.