Cobb County Marine veteran creates website for VA disability forms

The Brief A Cobb County Marine veteran built a free website, VetCompPlanner, to help fellow veterans navigate complex Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefit claims. The mobile-friendly online tool guides former service members step-by-step through calculating and submitting claims while providing direct access to official forms. Unlike similar platforms, the website is free, collects zero personal information and will soon expand to include resources for all military veterans.



A Cobb County Marine veteran and software engineer has launched a free, privacy-focused website to help former service members navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits system.

Cobb County veteran's digital tool

Michael Kondracki, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and software engineer, created the website VetCompPlanner after experiencing his own difficulties with the benefits process.

The mobile-accessible platform walks users step-by-step through calculating and submitting claims while offering direct links to download official forms from the VA website.

Kondracki designed the tool to simplify the process, walk the veteran through step by step, and eliminate the need for veterans to hunt down paperwork across government pages.

Unlike other similar websites, VetCompPlanner is completely free and does not collect personal data.

Tinnitus inspired the VA platform

The backstory:

During his time in the Marines, Kondracki often trained in tanks and developed tinnitus, a ringing in the ears that has progressively worsened later in life.

When he left the military and looked into disability benefits, he struggled to navigate the complicated system.

Drawing on his background in software engineering, Kondracki decided to build a tool that he wished he had during his own transition.

"With this being such a daunting task to work with the VA, I created a simple start here," Kondracki said.

Serving fellow veterans on Veterans Day

What they're saying:

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Kondracki reflected on his time in uniform, recalling the long nights and the lasting friendships he made in the Marine Corps.

He said he remains committed to supporting the military community even after leaving active duty.

"I still feel even though I'm not in uniform, I'm indebted to the men and women who are in service," Kondracki said. "Nice to see that we come together as a community and support veterans from all walks of life."

What remains unknown about VetCompPlanner

What we don't know:

Kondracki has not shared an exact launch date for when the expanded benefits portal for all veterans will go live.

Expanding VA benefits access next

What's next:

Currently, VetCompPlanner is designed primarily for veterans dealing with disabilities incurred during their military service.

However, Kondracki plans to expand the website so it will include benefit resources for all veterans. In the mean time he wants to spread the word about VetCompPlanner to as many veterans as possible.