Why a Senoia restaurant is feeding anyone alone on Thanksgiving

The Brief Borgo Italia in Senoia will open its doors on Thanksgiving evening to serve free meals to anyone celebrating alone, including first responders. Owners Cris and Alex Folchitto, brother and sister who immigrated from Italy, want to provide fellowship for community members without plans. Guests may bring a favorite family dish and are asked to call ahead at 770-629-2300 to reserve a spot.



A Senoia Italian restaurant will open its doors on Thanksgiving evening to ensure no one in the community has to spend the holiday eating alone.

Senoia community holiday dinner

What we know:

Borgo Italia, located on Main Street in Senoia, is preparing to host anyone looking for good food and company on Thanksgiving. The free holiday meal is open to all community members, including local police officers and firefighters.

Owners Cris Folchitto and Alex Folchitto, sister and brother who immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, explained that they know firsthand how difficult it is to be far from loved ones during the holidays. Guests who want to attend are welcome to bring a favorite family recipe to share with others around the table.

Thanksgiving table reservations

What you can do:

The community gathering begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening at the restaurant.

Guests planning to attend are asked to call Borgo Italia at 770-629-2300 in advance, so the owners know who is coming.

Unannounced dinner menu details

What we don't know:

The owners have not yet announced the full list of dishes they will prepare alongside the shared meals brought by guests.

It is also not yet clear how many total seats will be open for the evening gathering.