Why a Senoia restaurant is feeding anyone alone on Thanksgiving
SENOIA, Ga. - A Senoia Italian restaurant will open its doors on Thanksgiving evening to ensure no one in the community has to spend the holiday eating alone.
Senoia community holiday dinner
What we know:
Borgo Italia, located on Main Street in Senoia, is preparing to host anyone looking for good food and company on Thanksgiving. The free holiday meal is open to all community members, including local police officers and firefighters.
Owners Cris Folchitto and Alex Folchitto, sister and brother who immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, explained that they know firsthand how difficult it is to be far from loved ones during the holidays. Guests who want to attend are welcome to bring a favorite family recipe to share with others around the table.
Thanksgiving table reservations
What you can do:
The community gathering begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening at the restaurant.
Guests planning to attend are asked to call Borgo Italia at 770-629-2300 in advance, so the owners know who is coming.
Unannounced dinner menu details
What we don't know:
The owners have not yet announced the full list of dishes they will prepare alongside the shared meals brought by guests.
It is also not yet clear how many total seats will be open for the evening gathering.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Borgo Italia owners Cris Folchitto and Alex Folchitto, who spoke with FOX 5's Doug Evans about their holiday plans.