DeKalb County commissioners reject independent surveillance board

The Brief DeKalb County commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday to reject a proposal that would have created civilian oversight for local police surveillance systems. The measure would have established an independent citizen board to review and audit the county’s Digital Shield system. Opponents argued the automated license-plate readers remain vital for solving crimes, while supporters warned the technology lacks sufficient privacy guardrails.



DeKalb County commissioners voted down a measure Tuesday that would have created an independent civilian board to audit and oversee the county's digital surveillance network.

Surveillance oversight vote fails

What we know:

DeKalb County commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday to reject a resolution establishing an independent civilian oversight committee.

The proposed board would have monitored and audited the county's Digital Shield surveillance system, which includes Flock automated license-plate readers and police cameras.

Commissioner Ted Terry introduced the measure after statewide reports accused dozens of Georgia law enforcement officers of using surveillance technology for illegal purposes.

An internal county review also revealed that several DeKalb Police employees previously broke departmental rules governing surveillance camera usage.

Citizen surveillance privacy debate

The backstory:

Terry first introduced the surveillance oversight resolution in May to address growing resident worries over digital search tools.

"I introduced legislation that I believe would allow for that transparency and oversight to ensure that our civil liberties and our privacy is protected," Terry said.

Residents across the county have voiced concerns regarding how local government and police officers access video feeds.

"We've heard from our residents who concerned about the abuse of not just the license-plate readers, but all video surveillance systems that government and the police have access to," Terry said.

Commissioners clash over cameras

What they're saying:

Supporters of civilian oversight warned that unregulated surveillance platforms invite unchecked misuse.

"It's a bad vote," Terry said, adding, "These systems can be abused."

Commissioner LaDena Bolton voted against the resolution, maintaining that the technology provides crucial support to local law enforcement.

"While I understand in some districts, folks do not want Flock cameras, there are many others who are experiencing fatalities, casualties and so much more who make regular requests for help," Bolton said.

Bolton argued that community safety concerns outweigh the need for an external auditing body.

"Rather than an oversight committee, the bigger concern might be placement of those Flock cameras and, if necessary, strengthening our policies," Bolton said. "Without this help, some of those crimes can go unsolved."

What we don't know:

Commissioners who opposed the measure have not announced whether they will introduce alternative proposals to strengthen internal surveillance policies or review camera placement, as Commissioner LaDena Bolton suggested during Tuesday's meeting.

Additionally, it remains unclear how often the department currently audits access to the Digital Shield network—or whether usage reports will be shared with the public—now that an independent civilian board will not be established.

Future of surveillance board

What's next:

Terry indicated he is unlikely to reintroduce the civilian board measure in upcoming sessions.

Under county rules, introducing a proposal requires formal endorsement from at least three commissioners just to bring the motion forward.