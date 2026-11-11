Witness called 911 after finding plane crash in Gwinnett woods

The Brief A witness said he spotted the wreckage and saw someone moving inside the crashed plane near Winder Highway and Backus Drive. He called 911, and first responders arrived within minutes, he said. The NTSB was investigating at the scene Wednesday; the cause of the crash and the identities of the two men had not been released.



A witness who came upon a deadly plane crash in Gwinnett County said he saw someone moving inside the wreckage and called 911.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrenceville plane crash; Feds investigating

What they're saying:

The man told FOX 5 he was heading home from work around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed the wreckage. He said he walked over to find an aircraft in the woods and saw someone moving inside.

"I noticed that somebody was moving around and I shouted, ‘Hello, hello!’ So that’s when I called 911 and they got here within a few minutes," witness Seth Bilstin said. "And it’s pretty scary stuff."

The crash happened near Winder Highway and Backus Drive, about a mile from Gwinnett County Airport. Two men were trapped in the plane. One died and the other was injured.

The area surrounding the crash remained blocked off early Wednesday afternoon, and equipment was there to remove the plane from the woods. NTSB investigators were also at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash and the men’s identities have not been released at this time.