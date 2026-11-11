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Pedestrian dies after crash on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Roswell
Updated November 11, 2026 2:07 PM EST Published November 11, 2026 12:10 PM EST
Pedestrian crash in Sandy Springs closes multiple lanes
Pedestrian crash in Sandy Springs closes multiple lanes

Pedestrian crash in Sandy Springs closes multiple lanes

We are following heavy police presence in the area of 7645 Roswell Road due to a car crash involving a pedestrian. Authorities have closed multiple lanes, with only one flowing in each direction.

The Brief

    • A vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash near 7645 Roswell Road.
    • Sandy Springs police reported a heavy police presence and a road closure in the area.
    • Traffic was being diverted around the closed section; authorities had not released further details.

ROSWELL, Ga. - A deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shut down part of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Wednesday.

What we know:

Sandy Springs police posted a traffic alert about a heavy police presence near 7645 Roswell Road. A FOX 5 photographer at the scene reported that a motor vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.

Police later confirmed to FOX 5 that the female pedestrian who was hit passed away. 

One direction of the road was closed, and traffic was being diverted to the other side shortly after 11 a.m. SKYFOX also flew over the scene. 

What we don't know:

Authorities had not released information about the circumstances of the crash.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Sandy Springs Police Department and a FOX 5 photojournalist at the scene. 

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