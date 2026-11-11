Pedestrian dies after crash on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs
ROSWELL, Ga. - A deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shut down part of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Wednesday.
What we know:
Sandy Springs police posted a traffic alert about a heavy police presence near 7645 Roswell Road. A FOX 5 photographer at the scene reported that a motor vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.
Police later confirmed to FOX 5 that the female pedestrian who was hit passed away.
One direction of the road was closed, and traffic was being diverted to the other side shortly after 11 a.m. SKYFOX also flew over the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities had not released information about the circumstances of the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Sandy Springs Police Department and a FOX 5 photojournalist at the scene.