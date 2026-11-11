Pedestrian dies after crash on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

The Brief A vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash near 7645 Roswell Road. Sandy Springs police reported a heavy police presence and a road closure in the area. Traffic was being diverted around the closed section; authorities had not released further details.



A deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shut down part of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Wednesday.

What we know:

Sandy Springs police posted a traffic alert about a heavy police presence near 7645 Roswell Road. A FOX 5 photographer at the scene reported that a motor vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.

Police later confirmed to FOX 5 that the female pedestrian who was hit passed away.

One direction of the road was closed, and traffic was being diverted to the other side shortly after 11 a.m. SKYFOX also flew over the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities had not released information about the circumstances of the crash.