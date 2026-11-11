Man dies in Lumpkin County wreck while fleeing law enforcement
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A driver running from law enforcement died Wednesday after careening off SR 9 and slamming into a stand of trees in Lumpkin County.
What we know:
Troopers responded Wednesday to a fatal single-vehicle wreck on SR 9 near Dicks Creek Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Investigators determined a 2007 Toyota Camry was actively fleeing from the White County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
The driver attempted to negotiate a left curve but lost control, veering onto the north shoulder before smashing into a group of trees.
Emergency crews found the motorist unresponsive, and he died from his injuries at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or confirmed why White County deputies initially attempted to pull him over.
Investigators also have not stated how fast the sedan was traveling at the time of the collision.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia State Patrol, who provided preliminary investigative crash details, as well as the White County Sheriff's Office.