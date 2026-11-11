Man wanted in 2023 Atlanta music studio murder arrested in Coweta

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The Brief Federal agents captured Atlanta murder suspect Mi'Quae Williams Tuesday morning at a home in Coweta County. Authorities spent more than two years searching for Williams following the deadly 2023 shooting of Nicholas Carter outside a recording studio. Carter's grieving parents spent years seeking accountability after investigators confirmed the unarmed 23-year-old had no connection to the gunman.



Federal authorities captured an Atlanta Police Most Wanted murder suspect Tuesday morning in Coweta County, ending a yearslong manhunt for the gunman accused of killing an unarmed man outside a music studio.

What we know:

FBI Atlanta's Violent Crime Task Force arrested Mi'Quae Williams Tuesday morning at a home in Coweta County.

The Atlanta Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol assisted federal agents with the morning operation.

Investigators charged Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Nicholas Carter outside the aBS Music Studio on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Nicholas Carter

The shooting occurred on Sept. 16, 2023, when gunfire erupted just as Carter stepped out of his car.

Emergency medical workers rushed Carter to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Prior to Tuesday's capture, authorities had offered a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed what led investigators to the specific Coweta County home where they captured Williams.

Officials also have not released an official motive for the deadly gunfire outside the southwest Atlanta building.

Carter's parents repeatedly noted that detectives told them their son had zero connection or affiliation with Williams.

The backstory:

The fatal violence unfolded outside the music studio when Carter arrived for a recording session.

Police stated Carter had just exited his vehicle before bullets started flying.

Investigators soon identified Williams as the accused shooter, yet years passed without custody.

Both parents remembered Carter as a kindhearted young man drawn to rap music who was carrying no weapons when attacked.

The family often questioned whether someone targeted their son in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

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