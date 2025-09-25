Gunman named by Atlanta police in two-year-old murder, but no arrests yet

The Brief Atlanta police identified a suspect but have not arrested Miqua Williams for Nicholas Carter's murder. Carter's parents are confused about the motive, as he did not know the suspect, Miqua Williams. Despite grief, Carter's mother forgives the shooter but wants him to face justice.



Two years after their son was gunned down outside a southwest Atlanta music studio, the parents of Nicholas Carter say they are still waiting for justice.

Atlanta police identified a suspect in the 23-year-old’s killing but have not made an arrest. Investigators say Miqua Williams shot Carter outside the aBS Music Studio on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard on Sept. 16, 2023. Police said Carter had just gotten out of his car when gunfire erupted. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

What they're saying:

"It’s been two years. Somebody knows something," Carter’s father, Scott, said.

Authorities said the case remains active and ongoing. A $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

For Carter’s parents, the pain has not faded. His mother, Angela Virden, said, "You could have told me a lot of things about my life, but you could never have told me that I would be the mother of a murdered child."

The family said Carter did not know Williams, and they cannot understand why he was targeted. "From what the detectives told me, this is somebody Nicholas didn’t know. There was no affiliation. We don’t know why," Virden said.

Scott echoed her confusion. "I wonder why, why. I’m pretty sure he don’t know him. Nick doesn’t know him. So why. You don’t just pull a gun on a guy and kill them."

Both parents described Carter as unarmed, kindhearted and drawn to the rap music world. They said they have questioned whether the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Despite the anger and grief, Virden said she has chosen forgiveness. "I forgive him — because I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why he chose to shoot. I can’t hate him and carry the grief for my child too. That’s too much. But I do want him to face what he did."

What's next:

The parents continue to hold out hope that someone will step forward. "We will come together as a community for our annual homicide vigil," Virden said. "Your presence matters — it tells survivors and grieving families they are not alone."