Mom of man murdered outside Atlanta music studio says she forgives killer but needs answers

The parents of a DeKalb County man murdered outside an Atlanta music studio wants to know who gunned down their son, and why.

23-year-old Nicholas Carter was his father's only child. His parents say he was finding his way in life, but had recently become mesmerized with the world of rap music.

"All I have is a lock of his hair," his mother said, bursting into tears.

Mom, Angela Virden, and dad, Scott Carter, say they feel as if no one understands their pain.

Nicholas was shot and killed outside Atlanta aBs Music Studios on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard on Sept. 16.

The parents say the studio owner told the family Nicholas didn't make it inside the studio before he was shot in the neck.

"He didn't have a gun, he didn't have a weapon," his mom said. "According to police, he's thoroughly a victim."

Virden and Carter say their son was with two new music associates whom they did not know. They said both of the men abandoned him after the shooting.

"It was something about this rap world that just mesmerized him, and you know he started hanging with people I didn't know," Virden said.

For four weeks, Nicholas' parents have not been able to sleep. They have so many questions about how the shooting happened.

They say police seemed to quickly identify a suspect, perhaps with the help of security cameras at the studio. Yet a month later, no one has been arrested.

"They say they know exactly who did this, but nobody will tell me why they won't put him on Crime Stoppers. I even offered if we, as the family, give the reward," Virden said.

While police will not answer questions about the shooting, Nicholas' parents have taken some courageous steps.

"I forgive [the shooter], but I do want him to be held accountable for what he did," Virden said with tears streaming down her cheeks.

Nicholas' father is full of regret.

"If I could trade places with him, I would," he said. "I was with him his whole life."

Atlanta police are actively working the case. They say they have reasons for withholding suspects' names.