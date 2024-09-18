Nicholas Carter's parents react as police continue search for suspect a year later

In brief: Nicholas Carter, 23, was fatally shot in the neck outside an Atlanta music studio on Sept. 16, 2023. Police have recently made public a warrant for suspect Miquae Dequontist Williams, nearly a year after the homicide. Carter's parents are struggling to understand the delay in issuing the warrant and fear the suspect may now be in hiding. The family emphasizes that Nicholas Carter was unarmed and not involved in any confrontation at the time of his death. The case is managed by Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.



Gunned down at an Atlanta music studio nearly a year ago, the family of 23-year-old Nicholas Carter is giving their reaction to the search for the man police named this week.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Carter was shot in the neck and killed moments after he arrived outside a music studio along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta on Sept. 16, 2023.

His mother and father, Scott Carter and Angela Virden, say that even though the homicide happened a year ago, it still feels like yesterday to them.

Scott Carter fights back tears over the murder of his son, 23-year-old Nicholas Carter. (FOX 5)

"It's unbelievable. It should not have happened. My son wasn't selling drugs, he ain't robbing or stealing from nobody. You don't just kill nobody for nothing," Carter said.

The couple is still having a hard time coming to grips with their son's murder. His mother says a detective told her then they knew who pulled the trigger, perhaps because there were cameras outside the studio.

"She told me they had issued the warrant for the young man. They knew 100% that he was the one who did the crime," Virdin said, with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Nicholas Carter was gunned down outside the Atlanta aBs Music Studios on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard on Sept. 16, 2023. (FOX 5)

However, police say the warrant for Miquae Dequontist Williams was just made public last week. His parents fear the trail is now cold.

"I just don't understand why it took a year if you knew this was the person. He was still moving, now he is probably hunkered down. He probably has resources," Virdin complained.

Miquae Dequontist Williams is wanted in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Nicholas Carter. (Atlanta Police Department)

Nicholas' parents say their son was not armed, and according to police, didn't even have words with anyone when he pulled up to the music studio. They are hopeful someone will call the police with information on fugitive Williams.

"He was born in love. He was raised in love," Virdin exclaimed.

"You can run, but you can't hide but for so long. You got to have a lot of money to hide," Carter added.

Scott Carter and Angela Virden fight back tears over the murder of their son, 23-year-old Nicholas Carter. (FOX 5)

Police have stated in the past that there are reasons for the decisions they make during investigations.

This is an Atlanta Crime Stoppers case, so any tips can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.