Man arrested for alleged arson attempt at Barrow County Target store
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Barrow County arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to start a fire inside a Target store on Loganville Highway.
What we know:
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the store at approximately 11:41 a.m. and quickly secured the scene. All customers and employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
What they're saying:
"Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm," said Sheriff Domonic Smith. He praised both deputies and store employees for their professionalism and swift action.
What we don't know:
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is in custody as investigators continue to look into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information or media inquiries is asked to contact Sgt. Domonic Smith at Domonic.Smith@BarrowSheriff.com or (470) 971-7557.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.