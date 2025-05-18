Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for alleged arson attempt at Barrow County Target store

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 18, 2025 4:25pm EDT
Barrow County
The Brief

    • A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to start a fire inside a Target store in Barrow County.
    • The scene was secured quickly, with all customers and employees evacuated safely and no injuries reported.
    • The suspect is in custody, and authorities are investigating the motive and circumstances of the incident.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Barrow County arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to start a fire inside a Target store on Loganville Highway.

What we know:

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the store at approximately 11:41 a.m. and quickly secured the scene. All customers and employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm," said Sheriff Domonic Smith. He praised both deputies and store employees for their professionalism and swift action.

What we don't know:

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is in custody as investigators continue to look into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information or media inquiries is asked to contact Sgt. Domonic Smith at Domonic.Smith@BarrowSheriff.com or (470) 971-7557.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

