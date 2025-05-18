Man arrested for alleged arson attempt at Barrow County Target store

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to start a fire inside a Target store in Barrow County. The scene was secured quickly, with all customers and employees evacuated safely and no injuries reported. The suspect is in custody, and authorities are investigating the motive and circumstances of the incident.



Authorities in Barrow County arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to start a fire inside a Target store on Loganville Highway.

What we know:

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the store at approximately 11:41 a.m. and quickly secured the scene. All customers and employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm," said Sheriff Domonic Smith. He praised both deputies and store employees for their professionalism and swift action.

What we don't know:

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is in custody as investigators continue to look into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information or media inquiries is asked to contact Sgt. Domonic Smith at Domonic.Smith@BarrowSheriff.com or (470) 971-7557.