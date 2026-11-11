Georgia Tech apologizes after two fans are ejected

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The Brief Georgia Tech apologized to two fans ejected during Saturday’s game against Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The school said stadium security acted after receiving a complaint from other attendees about the fans’ behavior. After gathering more information, an athletic department staff member contacted the fans directly to apologize.



Georgia Tech apologized to two fans who were ejected during Saturday’s football game against Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

What we know:

In a letter posted two days after the incident, the school said stadium security removed the fans after receiving a complaint from other attendees about their behavior.

Video of the fans being escorted from the stadium has gone viral. The person who recorded the video can be heard asking the officers if they were being ejected for standing and then saying the fans are Georgia Tech alumni.

What they're saying:

The athletic department said it gathered more information about the incident before a staff member contacted the fans directly to apologize.

"We take these matters seriously and appreciate the passion and continued support of our fans," the letter said. "We’re committed to ensuring that all fans feel welcome and have a positive experience at Georgia Tech events."

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