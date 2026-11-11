Griffin tax preparer pocketed $567,000 filing bogus returns

The Brief A federal court ordered Griffin tax preparer Tanja D. Hollis to permanently shut down her tax business after she filed fraudulent customer returns. Hollis must repay $567,000 in illegal profits after investigators found 90% of her returns between 2022 and 2025 contained fake claims. The order bars Hollis from ever preparing federal tax returns or marketing improper tax schemes again.



A federal court in Georgia permanently barred Griffin tax preparer Tanja D. Hollis and her business from filing tax returns after investigators uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in fabricated tax deductions and credits.

What we know:

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued a permanent injunction against Tanja D. Hollis and her company, Tanja Tax Preparations, LLC.

The court order completely bans Hollis from preparing federal returns, assisting taxpayers with filings, interfering with tax law administration and promoting false tax schemes.

According to the court order, Hollis knowingly submitted returns that lowered what her customers owed by claiming false business expenses for people who never ran a business.

She also claimed fake education expenses for clients who were never enrolled in school and reported fictitious business earnings to secure inflated earned income tax credits.

By the numbers:

Court findings revealed that 90% of the returns Hollis prepared between 2022 and 2025 included bogus deductions and fraudulent credits.

The court ordered Hollis to hand over $567,000 in ill-gotten gains she collected from the fraudulent tax filings.

What you can do:

Taxpayers looking for legitimate return preparers should stay vigilant against fraudulent operators.

The IRS maintains an online directory of verified federal tax preparers and lists 10 tips to dodge fraud and protect personal financial records.

What we don't know:

The Justice Department has not stated whether the individual taxpayers who hired Hollis will face financial audits, back taxes or civil penalties.

Federal authorities also have not announced whether Hollis faces separate criminal charges beyond the civil injunction and disgorgement order.