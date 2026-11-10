Rome High School football parts ways with coach Bill Stewart

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The Brief Rome High School parted ways with head football coach Bill Stewart following a vote by district school board members Tuesday. Stewart leaves the program after guiding the Wolves to a 2-8 overall record and a 2-5 mark in region competition. District administrators announced they will release details on interim leadership and the search for Stewart's successor when appropriate.



The Rome City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to release head football coach Bill Stewart from his duties following a two-win season with the Wolves.

Rome school board decision

What we know:

Board members approved Stewart's release from his employment contract and coaching position during their Tuesday meeting. Stewart guided the Wolves to a 2-5 mark in region play and a 2-8 class record, according to standings from MaxPreps.

"Rome City Schools appreciates Coach Stewart’s time, dedication, and service to our student-athletes and the Rome High School football program," the district said in an official statement. District leaders added, "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Coaching search and leadership

What we don't know:

District officials have not named an interim coach to lead the football program through the upcoming transition. School leaders stated that further details about interim staff and the search for the next head coach will come at a later time.

Tumultuous hiring in Rome

The backstory:

Stewart originally took over the Wolves after longtime coach John Reid retired. The Rome City Schools Board of Education initially rejected Stewart's hiring recommendation on Jan. 20, but members reversed course and unanimously approved his contract (7–0) on Jan. 29.

Before arriving in Floyd County, Stewart built a championship resume across high school and collegiate football programs. He captured the 2017 Class 7A state title during a 60–19 run at North Gwinnett High School, secured three straight region titles at Etowah High School, and served as defensive coordinator at Rabun County High School.

Stewart also worked on head coach Brent Key's staff at Georgia Tech as a defensive analyst. His earlier coaching stops included defensive coordinator roles at Florida prep powerhouses Armwood and Apopka, alongside Parkview in Georgia and linebackers work at the University of Central Florida, his alma mater.

District athletic vision

What's next:

District officials underscored that student-athlete development remains top of mind despite the abrupt leadership change. "The district remains committed to the continued success and development of our student-athletes and football program," school officials said.