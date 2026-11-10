Mableton approves tax payment extension for seniors facing hardship

The Brief Mableton property owners facing financial hardship can spread their new public safety tax payments through April 5. City leaders approved the payment plan to assist seniors and those fincancially struggling ahead of the Dec. 4 due date. Qualified taxpayers avoid late fees under the plan, though interest charges will still apply.



Mableton officials have approved a financial hardship plan to give seniors and struggling property owners more time to pay a new public safety tax.

Mableton City Council action

What we know:

Mableton officials launched a relief program allowing residents facing financial hardship to stretch their tax payments through April 5 without late fees.

Residents must still pay the full balance, and interest charges will apply throughout the payment schedule.

The assessment comes with a Dec. 4 deadline and costs roughly $630 for a $350,000 home.

Public safety tax origins

The backstory:

Mableton leaders created the 4.5-mill property assessment after deciding the municipality needed its own police department.

City officials established the Public Safety Special Service District to generate dedicated revenue to cover operational costs for the force.

Mayor Michael Owens acknowledged that the measure poses a steep financial challenge for many fixed-income residents across the community as well as those who have run into some rough times.

"This is what responsible government looks like," Owens said.

Resident and official reaction

What they're saying:

Community members voiced mixed reactions to the delayed collection schedule, with some arguing the accommodation does not provide real tax relief.

"This is just an extension, this is not really relief this is giving them a little bit longer to pay the tax bill," said resident Denny Wilson.

Other homeowners noted that any additional property assessment strains fixed incomes.

"It's just a lot of money to be paying when you're retired," said resident Shelley Boggus.

Owens defended the policy as a practical measure to balance community protection with household hardship.

"There are a lot of people who wish we had no tax at all. I understand that, but the reality is we have to fund public safety. It's not a silver bullet, but it's a compassionate solution to get people through trying times," Owens said.

Future senior tax exemptions

What's next:

Georgia law prevents Mableton from providing senior property tax exemptions, but municipal leaders are preparing to pursue adjustments next year.