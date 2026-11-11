DeKalb crews respond to fire, gunfire and pedestrian strike

The Brief Fire crews found heavy flames at a vacant two-story home on Peeler Road in Dunwoody around 3:30 a.m. Police were called to Rockbridge Road near Ridge Circle about two hours earlier after gunfire struck a black Audi, shattering several windows. Officers responded to Glenwood Road in Decatur after reports a pedestrian was struck. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.



Several overnight incidents kept DeKalb County first responders busy, including a house fire in Dunwoody, a car struck by gunfire and a reported pedestrian strike in Decatur.

Dunwoody house fire

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Peeler Road in Dunwoody around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy flames engulfing a two-story building.

Officials said it appeared no one was inside. The home had been vacant for at least a couple of months, and a neighbor or passerby may have called in the fire. Investigators are looking into what caused it.

Car struck by gunfire

What we know:

About two hours before the fire call, DeKalb County police responded to Rockbridge Road near Ridge Circle. A black Audi had been struck by gunfire, and several of its windows were shot out.

Police had not released additional details.

Pedestrian taken to hospital

What we know:

A little more than 45 minutes before the call about the Audi, police responded to Glenwood Road in Decatur following reports that a pedestrian had been struck. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators had not released further information.