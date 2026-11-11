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DeKalb crews respond to fire, gunfire and pedestrian strike

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published November 11, 2026 6:59 AM EST
Published November 11, 2026 6:59 AM EST
DeKalb crews respond to fire, gunfire and pedestrian strike
DeKalb crews respond to fire, gunfire and pedestrian strike

DeKalb crews respond to fire, gunfire and pedestrian strike

DeKalb County fire and police crews responded to several overnight incidents, including a house fire at a vacant home on Peeler Road in Dunwoody, gunfire that shattered windows in a black Audi on Rockbridge Road and a reported pedestrian strike on Glenwood Road in Decatur. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators are working to learn more about the incidents.

The Brief

    • Fire crews found heavy flames at a vacant two-story home on Peeler Road in Dunwoody around 3:30 a.m.
    • Police were called to Rockbridge Road near Ridge Circle about two hours earlier after gunfire struck a black Audi, shattering several windows.
    • Officers responded to Glenwood Road in Decatur after reports a pedestrian was struck. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several overnight incidents kept DeKalb County first responders busy, including a house fire in Dunwoody, a car struck by gunfire and a reported pedestrian strike in Decatur.

Dunwoody house fire

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Peeler Road in Dunwoody around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy flames engulfing a two-story building.

Officials said it appeared no one was inside. The home had been vacant for at least a couple of months, and a neighbor or passerby may have called in the fire. Investigators are looking into what caused it.

Car struck by gunfire

What we know:

About two hours before the fire call, DeKalb County police responded to Rockbridge Road near Ridge Circle. A black Audi had been struck by gunfire, and several of its windows were shot out.

Police had not released additional details.

Pedestrian taken to hospital

What we know:

A little more than 45 minutes before the call about the Audi, police responded to Glenwood Road in Decatur following reports that a pedestrian had been struck. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators had not released further information.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by police and fire departments. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews