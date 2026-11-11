South Fulton clarifies notices at Camelot condominiums

The Brief South Fulton says a private security company hired by the Camelot Condominiums homeowners association posted notices directing unauthorized occupants to leave. The city says off-duty police officers at the complex provided security and did not take part in evictions or issue citations. City leaders say fires and years of deferred maintenance left some buildings unlivable; demolition of blighted buildings began in February.



The city of South Fulton is responding to concerns about residents being told to leave their homes at the Camelot Condominiums.

What they're saying:

The city said a private security company hired by the complex’s homeowners association posted notices directing unauthorized occupants to vacate. Off-duty police officers were present for security, but did not participate in evictions or issue citations, the city said.

One resident described seeing people told to leave. "It was just telling them they got to get out," the resident said.

The city began tearing down blighted buildings at the complex in February. City leaders said fires and years of deferred maintenance had left those buildings unlivable.