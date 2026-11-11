Flowery Branch man arrested after three-vehicle wreck

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The Brief Hall County deputies arrested 62-year-old Biff Allen Mossman following a three-vehicle wreck in Flowery Branch that severely hurt a motorcyclist. Authorities booked Mossman into jail Tuesday on charges including felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. Motorcyclist Bryce Allen Scanlon suffered a spinal fracture after being thrown from his bike on Friendship Road.



A 62-year-old Flowery Branch man faces felony charges after an abrupt turn triggered a violent three-vehicle crash that broke a motorcyclist's spine on Friendship Road Monday morning.

What we know:

Deputies arrested Biff Allen Mossman on Tuesday and booked him into the Hall County Jail following the collision, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies and investigators with the Accident Investigation Unit rushed to Friendship Road and Hog Mountain Road around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Mossman was heading east on Friendship Road in a Ford F350 and tried turning left onto northbound Hog Mountain Road.

He stopped abruptly in the middle of Friendship Road to avoid hitting a bobtail semi-truck, stopping directly in front of an oncoming westbound Honda CBR 500.

The motorcycle smashed into Mossman's pickup, throwing 33-year-old Flowery Branch resident Bryce Allen Scanlon from the bike.

The motorcycle then crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Adrian Sotres, 38, of Kennesaw, who was stopped in the eastbound lanes.

Scanlon suffered serious injuries, including a spinal fracture.

Neither Mossman nor Sotres reported injuries in the wreck.

Investigators charged Mossman with felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failing to yield while turning left, obstructing the highway and failing to obey a traffic control device.

The crash forced emergency crews to close the eastbound lanes of Friendship Road for just over an hour.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released whether Mossman remains behind bars or if a judge has set a bond amount.

Officials have also not provided an updated medical condition for Scanlon following his emergency treatment.