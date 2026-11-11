MLK’s handwritten ‘I Have a Dream’ draft to be displayed in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The only known handwritten final draft of Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech will go on public display in Atlanta for one week this month.
What we know:
The seven-page manuscript will be exhibited at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights from Nov. 16-22 before being auctioned by Christie’s in New York on Jan. 22, 2027. The auction house expects it to sell for more than $10 million.
The draft was preserved by Edward T. Clayton, who worked with King. It is the first time the manuscript will be shown publicly in Atlanta.