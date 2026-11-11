MLK’s handwritten ‘I Have a Dream’ draft to be displayed in Atlanta

The Brief The seven-page handwritten draft will be on public display at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights from Nov. 16-22. The manuscript is expected to sell for more than $10 million at a Jan. 22, 2027, auction in New York. It is described as the only known handwritten final draft of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech.



The only known handwritten final draft of Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech will go on public display in Atlanta for one week this month.

What we know:

The seven-page manuscript will be exhibited at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights from Nov. 16-22 before being auctioned by Christie’s in New York on Jan. 22, 2027. The auction house expects it to sell for more than $10 million.

The draft was preserved by Edward T. Clayton, who worked with King. It is the first time the manuscript will be shown publicly in Atlanta.