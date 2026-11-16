The Brief Former Norcross police officer Vincent Cardwell faces felony charges for allegedly misusing a license plate reader system in Gwinnett County. Investigators say the 60-year-old Dacula man accessed the Flock Safety System multiple times for non-law enforcement reasons. Cardwell surrendered at the Gwinnett County Jail last Thursday, and state agents are still actively investigating the case.



A former Norcross Police Department officer is facing four criminal charges after Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents accused him of improperly accessing a license plate reader database.

What we know:

State agents arrested 60-year-old Vincent Cardwell of Dacula on two counts of misuse of a license plate reader system and two counts of violation of oath of office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say preliminary information shows Cardwell used the Norcross Police Department’s Flock Safety System multiple times for reasons unrelated to law enforcement.

Cardwell no longer works for the Norcross Police Department.

He turned himself in last Thursday and was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, officials said.

The investigation began Sept. 2 when the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to look into allegations that a Norcross police employee was misusing the Flock Safety System.

After a two-month inquiry, Cardwell surrendered to jail authorities.

What's next:

The GBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once agents wrap up their work, they will hand the case file over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the case can call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019.

You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what specific information Cardwell allegedly looked up or who his searches may have targeted.

Investigators also have not said when the alleged misuse happened or why Cardwell left the department.