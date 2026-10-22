Union County deputies search for battery, false imprisonment suspect

article

The Brief The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old Aaron Dale Patterson. Deputies said Patterson is wanted on charges related to battery and false imprisonment. Authorities warned the public not to approach Patterson and to call 911 immediately if he is seen.



Union County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a 38-year-old man wanted on battery and false imprisonment charges.

What we know:

The Union County Sheriff's Office issued a wanted person alert for Aaron Dale Patterson, who faces charges connected to battery and false imprisonment.

Deputies described Patterson as a man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs roughly 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

In the photo released by authorities, a small cross tattoo is visible beside the outer corner of his left eye.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release details about the specific incident that led to the warrants, when it took place, or information regarding any victims.

Authorities have also not said whether Patterson is believed to be traveling in a vehicle or if he remains in the Blairsville area.

What you can do:

Deputies warned that anyone who spots Patterson should not approach him under any circumstances.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 706-439-6066.