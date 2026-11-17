The Brief Athens-Clarke County detectives reviewed hours of security video and found no sign that a reported Halloween night sexual assault happened at Duke's & Dottie's. The downtown Athens bar welcomed the update, saying its cameras did their job while also expressing concern for the woman's well-being. Police say the investigation is still open and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.



Athens-Clarke County police said hours of surveillance video show no sign that a reported Halloween night sexual assault ever happened inside a downtown bar.

What we know:

In a case update released Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said detectives spent hours reviewing security footage from Duke's & Dottie's, located at the corner of East Broad Street and Jackson Street, and found no evidence that a sexual assault took place there on Oct. 31.

Police did not share further details about what the footage showed, or whether investigators believe an attack happened somewhere else after the woman left the bar.

What they're saying:

Following the police update, Duke's & Dottie's shared a statement on social media thanking detectives and expressing concern for the woman's well-being:

Athens-Clarke County Police have stated that evidence shows the reported October 31 sexual assault did not happen at Duke’s & Dottie’s.



That is an important finding, and our customers, staff, business partners, and community deserve to hear it clearly.



Our surveillance system did its job. We are grateful that the footage helped investigators establish that the reported assault did not occur at our bar. We have cooperated fully with police and will continue to do so while the investigation remains open.



Our name has been at the center of this story. We are asking everyone who shared the original report—including news outlets and social media accounts—to give this update the same attention. Our staff and the business they work hard to build deserve accurate information to travel just as far.



We take sexual assault seriously. Our concern for the woman’s well-being remains, and we ask everyone to respect her privacy while police continue their work.



To our customers and business partners: you are a big part of what makes Duke’s & Dottie’s, Duke’s & Dottie’s. We look forward to welcoming our regulars, reconnecting with our partners, and sharing more nights of music and dancing with Athens.



Taking care of the people who walk through our doors remains our responsibility. We stand behind that.

The backstory:

The investigation began early Sunday, Nov. 1, after a friend drove a 20-year-old woman to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Barrow County, where she spoke with Barrow County deputies around 4 a.m.

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According to initial police reports, the woman told deputies she had been at a Halloween party at Duke's & Dottie's between 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, danced with a man wearing a Joker costume and mask, and turned down a drink he offered her.

She told deputies that as she walked toward the bar counter, the man grabbed her arm and pulled her into a restroom where two other men were waiting, and that all three men attacked her before taking off with her $100 purse and $800 iPhone 16+.

Earlier reports noted that the woman looked for her phone with help from bar employees before leaving, without mentioning an attack to staff at the time. Barrow County authorities notified Athens-Clarke County police after meeting with her at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the woman's missing phone and purse were ever recovered.

Authorities also have not said whether detectives have closed out the sexual assault claim altogether or are looking into whether something happened at another location.

What you can do:

Detectives noted that the case remains open and are asking anyone who knows anything about what happened that night to contact Detective Dara Shapland at Dara.Shapland@accgov.com or 762-400-7198.