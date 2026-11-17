Dragon Con co-founder sentenced to prison in Gwinnett molestation case
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Dragon Con co-founder Edward Kramer is heading to prison for the first time since his 2000 arrest after a Gwinnett County judge revoked his probation and convicted him on three counts of child molestation, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office, Kramer, 65, appeared in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Thursday, where a judge revoked his Georgia First Offender status and found him guilty on three counts of child molestation.
During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors presented evidence showing Kramer violated the terms of his probation, which strictly prohibited him from having contact with children, by photographing a child at a Buford family restaurant and entertainment center.
Prosecutors also presented evidence that Kramer photographed children, communicated with young males on social media, and viewed pornography involving young males.
Following the revocation, the judge sentenced Kramer to 40 years, ordering him to serve the first five years in prison.
What they're saying:
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said Tuesday that the sentence finally delivers accountability for the victims.
"Edward Kramer has harmed children in our community for more than two decades and now will be held fully accountable," Austin-Gatson said. "We are relieved that victims can finally know that justice has been served."
The backstory:
Kramer, who co-founded Atlanta's famed pop-culture convention Dragon Con, was first arrested in August 2000 on charges of molesting three boys inside a home in Duluth.
According to a July 8, 2013 news release from Dragon Con, Kramer had no role in managing or organizing the convention after 2000, and the organization formally severed its remaining ownership ties with him that year through a cash-out merger that replaced its former corporate entity, Dragon Con / ACE, Inc., with Dragon Con, Inc.
In 2013, he entered a plea under the Georgia First Offender Act for child molestation. Under that sentence, Kramer served no time in custody and was instead placed on house arrest with permission to leave under specific conditions, ordered to pay $300,000 to the victims, and held to probation rules barring him from having contact with children.
The latest incident was not the first time Kramer was accused of violating his probation by secretly photographing a child. Years earlier, after transitioning from house arrest to probation, Kramer was arrested at a pulmonary specialist's office in Lawrenceville after witnesses saw him watching a 7-year-old boy and noticed his cellphone camera flash go off before he held the phone to his ear.
He was charged with a misdemeanor count of being a registered sex offender and photographing a minor without parental consent during that incident.
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What we don't know:
Prosecutors have not named the specific Buford restaurant and entertainment center where Kramer photographed the child, or shared when investigators first uncovered the most recent probation violations.
Authorities also have not said whether Kramer faces any separate, new criminal charges stemming from the evidence presented at Thursday's hearing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an official news release issued by the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office and previous FOX 5 reporting.