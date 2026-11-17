The Brief Cobb County missing brothers: Police and family members are searching for 15-year-old Jeffrey Ilunga and his 12-year-old brother, Jaden. The brothers vanished Friday and were last seen using a store bathroom in the 2100 block of Roswell Road on Saturday. Investigators treat the disappearance as a runaway case and believe the boys are traveling with a 14-year-old neighbor who is also, according to police, a runaway.



A desperate Cobb County mother is pleading for the safe return of her two young sons after the brothers disappeared following a scolding over missed school.

Cobb County missing brothers

What we know:

Cobb County Police are searching for 15-year-old Jeffrey Ilunga and his 12-year-old brother, Jaden, who have been missing since Friday.

The last confirmed sighting occurred Saturday when the brothers were seen using the bathroom at a store in the 2100 block of Roswell Road.

Investigators do not suspect foul play and classify the disappearance as a runaway case.

According to a police incident report, officers believe the brothers are with a 14-year-old runaway from their neighborhood identified as Quban Smith, who has been missing since Wednesday.

School discipline triggered disappearance

The backstory:

The boys' mother, Ginette Wathele, told investigators she scolded her oldest son for skipping school and warned that she planned to punish him by sending him to live with his father.

She believes that confrontation prompted Jeffrey to run off and take his younger brother with him.

The boys' young ages have sparked deep concern among relatives and the local Congolese immigrant community.

While detectives are working to track the teens down through alternative methods, their mother is begging them to return.

Mother pleads for return

What they're saying:

Wathele issued an emotional plea for her sons to come home safely.

"Please come back home… I miss you so much," Wathele said.

Cellphone tracking and location

What we don't know:

Family and friends have not determined the current whereabouts of the three teenagers because the brothers paused location tracking on their cellphones.

Police have not released specific physical descriptions or clothing details for the boys at the time they were last seen at the Roswell Road store.