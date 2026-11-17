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The Brief Two people from Dublin, Georgia, face charges in a $30,000 fraud scheme targeting a Bay County couple. Investigators replaced the couple's cash with an empty decoy box and spent more than 10 hours over three days monitoring scammers' calls. Deputies arrested the pair after a traffic stop, recovering the decoy box, a stolen Glock with a switch, oxycodone pills and cash.



A Dublin, Georgia, man and woman are facing felony charges after Bay County investigators foiled a $30,000 scam targeting an elderly Florida couple.

Bay County fraud scheme

What we know:

On Oct. 29, Bay County Sheriff's Office investigators learned of an active scam targeting a local couple, both over the age of 75. Someone falsely claiming to represent the federal government told the victims they were under investigation for money laundering and instructed them to withdraw $30,000 from their bank account, according to the sheriff's office.

The caller told the couple a federal agent would come to their home to collect the cash, take it to a federal courthouse for verification and return it via a U.S. Treasury check. Investigators stepped in after the couple withdrew the money, spending more than 10 hours over three days inside the victims' home to monitor phone calls and listen to instructions.

Georgia suspects arrested

Timeline:

Scammers directed the victims to pack the $30,000 inside a cardboard box, reseal it and send photos as proof. Deputies assisted with the process, safely securing the couple's cash and replacing it with an empty decoy box.

On Oct. 31, investigators watched a vehicle arrive at the home to pick up the package and conducted a traffic stop after the pickup. Deputies identified the occupants as 24-year-old Jalen Stanley and 41-year-old Laportia Johnson, both of Dublin, Georgia.

Stolen Glock and drugs recovered

By the numbers:

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Stanley's vehicle and recovered the decoy package, a stolen Glock equipped with a firearm switch, oxycodone pills and about $5,000 in cash. Officials determined Stanley acted as a middleman, collecting packages from victims to deliver to another person in Atlanta.

Stanley faces charges of grand theft ($20,000 to $100,000), scheme to defraud, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Johnson faces charges of grand theft ($20,000 to $100,000) and scheme to defraud.

Ongoing Bay County investigation

What we don't know:

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the other person in Atlanta who was supposed to receive the packages. Investigators said the case remains active and under investigation.

How to spot government scams

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is reminding residents that scammers go to great lengths to steal money. Government agencies will never send someone to a home to collect cash for an investigation or promise to return money through a Treasury check, officials said.