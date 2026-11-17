The Brief Georgia ranks sixth in the nation for train crossing collisions. Federal data shows 105 grade crossing crashes occurred statewide last year, killing six people and injuring 38. Recent metro Atlanta crashes involved trucks in Decatur, Forest Park, and Douglas County. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced a $12.5 million federal grant to upgrade 40 railway crossings across Georgia.



Safety advocates and federal investigators are raising alarms over railroad crossing dangers across metro Atlanta after a string of recent collisions between freight or passenger trains and commercial trucks.

Metro Atlanta train collisions

What we know:

A series of crashes within the past several weeks has spotlighted hazards at local rail intersections in Decatur, Forest Park, and Douglas County.

Earlier this month, video captured a CSX train slamming into a truck stuck on the tracks in Decatur.

Last Monday, a collision shut down Main Street in Forest Park without causing injuries.

Then on Thursday, an Amtrak train struck a truck on Municipal Parkway in Douglas County after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver went around the lowered crossing gates, leaving some train passengers with minor injuries.

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Railroad collision statistics

By the numbers:

A closer look at Georgia's rail crossing crash record, train stopping distances and federal upgrade funding:

Sixth: Georgia's national ranking for the highest rate of grade crossing collisions, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.

105: Total grade crossing crashes recorded across Georgia in 2025.

Six deaths and 38 injuries: Statewide casualties resulting from train collisions in 2025.

55 mph and 18 football fields: The average speed of a locomotive and the distance required to bring it to a complete stop.

$12.5 million: Federal funding announced by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to improve 40 crossings, mostly in South Georgia.

Experts explain crossing hazards

What they're saying:

Safety educators stressed that locomotives cannot swerve or stop quickly when vehicles become trapped on the tracks.

"They’re traveling and on average at 55mph. And it can take them up to 18 football fields to stop. They can't swerve, they don't have a steering wheel," Operation Lifesaver representative Jennifer Tyler said. "It does seem to be a trend. And it's not just metro Atlanta. It is all over the state, unfortunately."

Retired federal investigator Rich Kolko attributed Georgia's high crash numbers to heavy freight volume and raised roadbeds that trap low-clearance trailers.

"There’s more trucks on the road, there's more trains on the tracks, and there's more people that aren't paying attention to what they're doing," Kolko said. "Just the way a lot of these crossings are built, they are a we've all gone over them. They're higher in the middle of where the tracks are. They're high centered. And a lot of these trucks actually just get caught."

Ongoing crash investigations

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the truck drivers involved in the recent metro Atlanta collisions or confirmed whether the driver in the Douglas County crash faces criminal citations.

Officials have also not announced a timeline for when construction will begin on the 40 South Georgia crossing upgrades.

Emergency railroad safety steps

What you can do:

Drivers whose vehicles stall or become high-centered on train tracks should immediately exit the vehicle and look for the blue emergency notification sign posted below the white railroad crossing X.

Calling the phone number listed on that blue sign alerts railroad dispatchers to radio approaching train engineers so they can attempt to stop.