Georgia ranks 6th in the nation for train crossing crashes
ATLANTA - Safety advocates and federal investigators are raising alarms over railroad crossing dangers across metro Atlanta after a string of recent collisions between freight or passenger trains and commercial trucks.
Metro Atlanta train collisions
What we know:
A series of crashes within the past several weeks has spotlighted hazards at local rail intersections in Decatur, Forest Park, and Douglas County.
Earlier this month, video captured a CSX train slamming into a truck stuck on the tracks in Decatur.
Last Monday, a collision shut down Main Street in Forest Park without causing injuries.
Then on Thursday, an Amtrak train struck a truck on Municipal Parkway in Douglas County after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver went around the lowered crossing gates, leaving some train passengers with minor injuries.
RELATED:
- Train barrels into tractor-trailer near Georgia college campus
- Tractor-trailer crash closes part of Main Street in Forest Park
- Train, tractor-trailer collide in Douglas County
Railroad collision statistics
By the numbers:
A closer look at Georgia's rail crossing crash record, train stopping distances and federal upgrade funding:
- Sixth: Georgia's national ranking for the highest rate of grade crossing collisions, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.
- 105: Total grade crossing crashes recorded across Georgia in 2025.
- Six deaths and 38 injuries: Statewide casualties resulting from train collisions in 2025.
- 55 mph and 18 football fields: The average speed of a locomotive and the distance required to bring it to a complete stop.
- $12.5 million: Federal funding announced by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to improve 40 crossings, mostly in South Georgia.
Experts explain crossing hazards
What they're saying:
Safety educators stressed that locomotives cannot swerve or stop quickly when vehicles become trapped on the tracks.
"They’re traveling and on average at 55mph. And it can take them up to 18 football fields to stop. They can't swerve, they don't have a steering wheel," Operation Lifesaver representative Jennifer Tyler said. "It does seem to be a trend. And it's not just metro Atlanta. It is all over the state, unfortunately."
Retired federal investigator Rich Kolko attributed Georgia's high crash numbers to heavy freight volume and raised roadbeds that trap low-clearance trailers.
"There’s more trucks on the road, there's more trains on the tracks, and there's more people that aren't paying attention to what they're doing," Kolko said. "Just the way a lot of these crossings are built, they are a we've all gone over them. They're higher in the middle of where the tracks are. They're high centered. And a lot of these trucks actually just get caught."
Ongoing crash investigations
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the truck drivers involved in the recent metro Atlanta collisions or confirmed whether the driver in the Douglas County crash faces criminal citations.
Officials have also not announced a timeline for when construction will begin on the 40 South Georgia crossing upgrades.
Emergency railroad safety steps
What you can do:
Drivers whose vehicles stall or become high-centered on train tracks should immediately exit the vehicle and look for the blue emergency notification sign posted below the white railroad crossing X.
Calling the phone number listed on that blue sign alerts railroad dispatchers to radio approaching train engineers so they can attempt to stop.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Federal Railroad Administration data, the Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Operation Lifesaver representative Jennifer Tyler, and retired federal investigator Rich Kolko, as reported by FOX 5 reporter Rob DiRienzo.