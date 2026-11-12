Train, tractor-trailer collide in Douglas County

The Brief A train, which appeared to be an Amtrak train, collided with a tractor-trailer near Veterans Memorial Highway and Municipal Parkway. Aerial video showed the trailer split in two, with the truck cab on the other side of the road. Traffic was shut down in both directions; the cause and whether anyone was hurt were not known at the time of the report.



A train collided with a tractor-trailer near Veterans Memorial Highway and Municipal Parkway in Douglas County, shutting down traffic in both directions.

What we know:

SKYFOX flew over the scene shortly before noon Thursday and it appeared the trailer was split in two, with the truck cab across the road.

The train appeared to be an Amtrak train, but that had not been confirmed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision was not known. Additionally, no information about injuries has been provided at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.